Seattle 3, Cleveland 1

Cleveland
Seattle
ab
r
h
bi
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Moore pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palacios ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haggerty pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Seattle
|300
|000
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Cleveland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Cleveland 5, Seattle 5. 2B_Kwan (20). HR_Haniger (7).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie L,9-10
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Hentges
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Morgan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales W,9-12
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Swanson H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brash H,5
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muñoz S,3-5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:46. A_24,028 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.