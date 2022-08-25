Trending:
Seattle 3, Cleveland 1

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 7:12 pm
< a min read
      

Cleveland

Seattle

ab
r
h
bi

Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 27 3 4 3
Kwan lf 4 1 1 0 Rodríguez cf 3 1 0 0
Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 Winker lf 3 1 1 0
Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 1 Moore pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0 Haniger rf 4 1 2 3
Naylor dh 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 4 0 0 0 France 1b 1 0 0 0
Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 Lamb 1b 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 2 0 1 0 Santana dh 1 0 0 0
Palacios ph 1 0 1 0 Haggerty pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Maile c 0 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0
Benson cf 3 0 0 0 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Cleveland 100 000 000 1
Seattle 300 000 00x 3

DP_Cleveland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Cleveland 5, Seattle 5. 2B_Kwan (20). HR_Haniger (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
McKenzie L,9-10 6 3 3 3 2 4
Hentges 1 0 0 0 1 1
Morgan 1 1 0 0 2 2
Seattle
Gonzales W,9-12 6 4 1 1 1 4
Swanson H,10 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brash H,5 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Muñoz S,3-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:46. A_24,028 (47,929).

Top Stories