Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|France 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Raleigh ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Haggerty lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|Seattle
|000
|001
|30x
|—
|4
DP_New York 1, Seattle 0. LOB_New York 6, Seattle 1. HR_Higashioka (7), Judge (45), Haggerty (4), Santana (11). SB_Moore (12).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|10
|Abreu L,2-2 BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|7
|Murfee W,3-0
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Castillo H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sewald S,15-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cortes pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:44. A_43,280 (47,929).
Copyright
