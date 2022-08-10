Trending:
Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 2:33 am
< a min read
      

New York

Seattle

ab
r
h
bi

New York Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 4 3 Totals 28 4 5 4
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 2 1 1 1 France 1b 4 1 1 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 1 1 1
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0
Torres dh 3 0 0 0 Santana dh 3 1 1 2
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 Torrens c 2 0 0 0
Andújar lf 3 0 1 0 Raleigh ph-c 1 0 1 0
Benintendi lf 1 0 0 0 Moore ss 3 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 0 0 Haggerty lf 3 1 1 1
Higashioka c 4 1 1 2 Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0
New York 000 000 300 3
Seattle 000 001 30x 4

DP_New York 1, Seattle 0. LOB_New York 6, Seattle 1. HR_Higashioka (7), Judge (45), Haggerty (4), Santana (11). SB_Moore (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cortes 6 3 3 3 1 10
Abreu L,2-2 BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Ray 6 1-3 3 2 2 5 7
Murfee W,3-0 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
D.Castillo H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sewald S,15-18 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cortes pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:44. A_43,280 (47,929).

