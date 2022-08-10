Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 4 3 5 9 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .283 Judge rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .304 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Torres dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Andújar lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Benintendi lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .265 Higashioka c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .201

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 5 4 1 12 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 France 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .298 Haniger rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .269 Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .226 Santana dh 3 1 1 2 0 2 .199 Torrens c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214 a-Raleigh ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Moore ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .193 Haggerty lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .323 Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .124

New York 000 000 300_3 4 0 Seattle 000 001 30x_4 5 0

a-singled for Torrens in the 7th.

LOB_New York 6, Seattle 1. HR_Higashioka (7), off Ray; Judge (45), off Murfee; Haggerty (4), off Cortes; Santana (11), off Abreu. RBIs_Higashioka 2 (20), Judge (99), Haggerty (12), Haniger (9), Santana 2 (39). SB_Moore (12).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo, Andújar); Seattle 1 (Haggerty). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 2.

GIDP_Torrens.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes 6 3 3 3 1 10 93 2.67 Abreu, L, 2-2, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.91 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.23

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 6 1-3 3 2 2 5 7 115 3.90 Murfee, W, 3-0 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 2.36 D.Castillo, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.82 Sewald, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.31

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1. WP_Ray. PB_Higashioka (5).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:44. A_43,280 (47,929).

