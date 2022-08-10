Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|5
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.304
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Torres dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Benintendi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.201
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|1
|12
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|France 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.199
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|a-Raleigh ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Moore ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Haggerty lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.124
|New York
|000
|000
|300_3
|4
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|30x_4
|5
|0
a-singled for Torrens in the 7th.
LOB_New York 6, Seattle 1. HR_Higashioka (7), off Ray; Judge (45), off Murfee; Haggerty (4), off Cortes; Santana (11), off Abreu. RBIs_Higashioka 2 (20), Judge (99), Haggerty (12), Haniger (9), Santana 2 (39). SB_Moore (12).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo, Andújar); Seattle 1 (Haggerty). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 2.
GIDP_Torrens.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|10
|93
|2.67
|Abreu, L, 2-2, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.91
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.23
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|7
|115
|3.90
|Murfee, W, 3-0
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.36
|D.Castillo, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.82
|Sewald, S, 15-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.31
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1. WP_Ray. PB_Higashioka (5).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:44. A_43,280 (47,929).
