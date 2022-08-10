Trending:
Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 2:33 am
New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
3
4
3
5
9

LeMahieu 2b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.283

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 5 4 1 12
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
France 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .298
Haniger rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .269
Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .226
Santana dh 3 1 1 2 0 2 .199
Torrens c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214
a-Raleigh ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Moore ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .193
Haggerty lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .323
Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .124
New York 000 000 300_3 4 0
Seattle 000 001 30x_4 5 0

a-singled for Torrens in the 7th.

LOB_New York 6, Seattle 1. HR_Higashioka (7), off Ray; Judge (45), off Murfee; Haggerty (4), off Cortes; Santana (11), off Abreu. RBIs_Higashioka 2 (20), Judge (99), Haggerty (12), Haniger (9), Santana 2 (39). SB_Moore (12).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo, Andújar); Seattle 1 (Haggerty). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 2.

GIDP_Torrens.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes 6 3 3 3 1 10 93 2.67
Abreu, L, 2-2, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.91
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.23
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 6 1-3 3 2 2 5 7 115 3.90
Murfee, W, 3-0 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 2.36
D.Castillo, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.82
Sewald, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.31

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1. WP_Ray. PB_Higashioka (5).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:44. A_43,280 (47,929).

Top Stories