Sports News

Seattle 5, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 10:28 pm
Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
5
8
5
4
8

Rodríguez cf
4
1
1
0
1
2
.266

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 8 5 4 8
Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .266
France 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .282
Haniger rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Suárez 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .231
Santana dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .177
Raleigh c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .201
Frazier ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .244
Toro 2b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .187
Crawford ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Haggerty lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .301
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 3 7
Greene cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .253
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .275
Báez ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Haase c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .241
Carpenter lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Candelario 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .206
W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .245
Seattle 200 000 201_5 8 0
Detroit 020 001 000_3 8 1

E_Haase (7). LOB_Seattle 7, Detroit 9. 2B_Haggerty (8). 3B_Frazier (3). HR_Suárez (25), off Alexander; Toro (9), off Lange. RBIs_Suárez 2 (75), Toro 2 (28), France (66), Candelario 2 (42), W.Castro (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Haniger 2); Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Báez 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 5; Detroit 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Reyes 2.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 10-12 6 7 3 3 1 1 86 3.99
Muñoz, H, 19 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.89
Swanson, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 0.84
Sewald, S, 17-20 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 2.52
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander 4 2-3 4 2 2 1 4 78 4.76
Foley 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.68
Lange, L, 4-4, BS, 0-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 4.21
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.16
Soto 1 1 1 1 3 1 32 3.64

Inherited runners-scored_Foley 1-0. HBP_Gonzales 2 (Carpenter,Greene). WP_Gonzales.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:00. A_13,666 (41,083).

Sports News

Top Stories