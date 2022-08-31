Seattle 5, Detroit 3

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
5
8
5
4
8
Rodríguez cf
4
1
1
0
1
2
.266
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|4
|8
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Frazier ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Toro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.187
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Haggerty lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|7
|
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Haase c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Carpenter lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.206
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Seattle
|200
|000
|201_5
|8
|0
|Detroit
|020
|001
|000_3
|8
|1
E_Haase (7). LOB_Seattle 7, Detroit 9. 2B_Haggerty (8). 3B_Frazier (3). HR_Suárez (25), off Alexander; Toro (9), off Lange. RBIs_Suárez 2 (75), Toro 2 (28), France (66), Candelario 2 (42), W.Castro (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Haniger 2); Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Báez 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 5; Detroit 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Reyes 2.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 10-12
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|86
|3.99
|Muñoz, H, 19
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.89
|Swanson, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.84
|Sewald, S, 17-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|2.52
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|78
|4.76
|Foley
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.68
|Lange, L, 4-4, BS, 0-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|4.21
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.16
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|32
|3.64
Inherited runners-scored_Foley 1-0. HBP_Gonzales 2 (Carpenter,Greene). WP_Gonzales.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:00. A_13,666 (41,083).
