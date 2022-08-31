Trending:
Seattle 5, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 10:28 pm
< a min read
      

Seattle

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

Seattle Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 34 3 8 3
Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 0 Greene cf 3 0 1 0
France 1b 4 0 1 1 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0
Haniger rf 5 0 0 0 Báez ss 5 0 1 0
Suárez 3b 4 1 2 2 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Santana dh 4 0 0 0 H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0
Raleigh c 3 1 0 0 Haase c 4 2 2 0
Frazier ss-2b 4 1 1 0 Carpenter lf 3 1 1 0
Toro 2b 3 1 2 2 Candelario 3b 4 0 2 2
Crawford ss 1 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 1
Haggerty lf 3 0 1 0
Seattle 200 000 201 5
Detroit 020 001 000 3

E_Haase (7). LOB_Seattle 7, Detroit 9. 2B_Haggerty (8). 3B_Frazier (3). HR_Suárez (25), Toro (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,10-12 6 7 3 3 1 1
Muñoz H,19 1 1 0 0 0 2
Swanson H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sewald S,17-20 1 0 0 0 2 2
Detroit
Alexander 4 2-3 4 2 2 1 4
Foley 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lange L,4-4 BS,0-3 1 2 2 2 0 1
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Soto 1 1 1 1 3 1

HBP_Gonzales 2 (Carpenter,Greene). WP_Gonzales.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:00. A_13,666 (41,083).

