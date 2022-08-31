Seattle 5, Detroit 3

Seattle
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Frazier ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Carpenter lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Haggerty lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|200
|000
|201
|—
|5
|Detroit
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
E_Haase (7). LOB_Seattle 7, Detroit 9. 2B_Haggerty (8). 3B_Frazier (3). HR_Suárez (25), Toro (9).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales W,10-12
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Muñoz H,19
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Swanson H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sewald S,17-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Foley
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lange L,4-4 BS,0-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
HBP_Gonzales 2 (Carpenter,Greene). WP_Gonzales.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:00. A_13,666 (41,083).
