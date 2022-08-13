On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Seattle 6, Texas 2

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 12:13 am
< a min read
      

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
6
11
5
5
7

Rodríguez cf
4
0
2
2
1
0
.274

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 11 5 5 7
Rodríguez cf 4 0 2 2 1 0 .274
France 1b 5 0 0 1 0 1 .294
Haniger rf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .298
Winker lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .228
1-D.Moore pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .193
Suárez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .226
Santana dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .200
Frazier 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .243
Raleigh c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .207
Crawford ss 1 1 0 1 2 0 .254
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 9 2 2 12
Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .240
Seager ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .252
García rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .255
Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .281
Heim c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .246
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Smith lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .226
Duran 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .248
Miller dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .198
Seattle 001 200 012_6 11 0
Texas 001 001 000_2 9 1

1-ran for Winker in the 9th.

E_Seager (13). LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 7. 2B_Santana (14), Frazier (17), Raleigh (14), Suárez (21). RBIs_France (57), Rodríguez 2 (59), Crawford (29), Suárez (59), Semien (56), Heim (39). SF_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (France 3, Raleigh, Frazier, Winker); Texas 3 (Taveras, Seager 2). RISP_Seattle 3 for 13; Texas 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_France, Haniger, Santana, Semien. LIDP_Taveras. GIDP_Miller.

DP_Seattle 2 (Haniger, France, Haniger; Frazier, Crawford, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kirby, W, 4-3 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 5 83 3.39
Brash, H, 3 1 2 0 0 0 3 14 5.23
Muñoz, H, 16 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 2.72
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.01
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 5.51
Hearn, L, 5-7 2 2-3 3 3 3 3 1 63 5.31
Leclerc 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 36 3.67
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 3.86
M.Moore 1 2 1 1 1 2 32 2.04
Hernández 1 3 2 1 0 1 29 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Brash 2-0, Muñoz 2-0, Leclerc 3-2. HBP_Leclerc (Suárez). WP_M.Moore.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:44. A_22,622 (40,300).

Sports News

Top Stories