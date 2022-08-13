Seattle 6, Texas 2

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
6
11
5
5
7
Rodríguez cf
4
0
2
2
1
0
.274
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|2
|12
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Duran 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Seattle
|001
|200
|012_6
|11
|0
|Texas
|001
|001
|000_2
|9
|1
1-ran for Winker in the 9th.
E_Seager (13). LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 7. 2B_Santana (14), Frazier (17), Raleigh (14), Suárez (21). RBIs_France (57), Rodríguez 2 (59), Crawford (29), Suárez (59), Semien (56), Heim (39). SF_Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (France 3, Raleigh, Frazier, Winker); Texas 3 (Taveras, Seager 2). RISP_Seattle 3 for 13; Texas 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_France, Haniger, Santana, Semien. LIDP_Taveras. GIDP_Miller.
DP_Seattle 2 (Haniger, France, Haniger; Frazier, Crawford, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 4-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|83
|3.39
|Brash, H, 3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|5.23
|Muñoz, H, 16
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|2.72
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.01
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.51
|Hearn, L, 5-7
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|63
|5.31
|Leclerc
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|36
|3.67
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.86
|M.Moore
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|2.04
|Hernández
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|29
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Brash 2-0, Muñoz 2-0, Leclerc 3-2. HBP_Leclerc (Suárez). WP_M.Moore.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:44. A_22,622 (40,300).
