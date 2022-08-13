On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Seattle 6, Texas 2

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 12:13 am
Seattle

Texas

Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 11 5 Totals 34 2 9 2
Rodríguez cf 4 0 2 2 Semien 2b 4 0 1 1
France 1b 5 0 0 1 Seager ss 3 1 0 0
Haniger rf 5 1 3 0 García rf 4 0 2 0
Winker lf 5 0 1 0 Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0
D.Moore pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Heim c 4 0 1 1
Suárez 3b 4 0 1 1 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0
Santana dh 4 1 1 0 Smith lf 4 0 1 0
Frazier 2b 4 2 2 0 Duran 3b 4 1 2 0
Raleigh c 5 0 1 0 Miller dh 4 0 1 0
Crawford ss 1 1 0 1
Seattle 001 200 012 6
Texas 001 001 000 2

E_Seager (13). DP_Seattle 2, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 7. 2B_Santana (14), Frazier (17), Raleigh (14), Suárez (21). SF_Crawford (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kirby W,4-3 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 5
Brash H,3 1 2 0 0 0 3
Muñoz H,16 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hearn L,5-7 2 2-3 3 3 3 3 1
Leclerc 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0
M.Moore 1 2 1 1 1 2
Hernández 1 3 2 1 0 1

Brash pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Leclerc (Suárez). WP_M.Moore.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:44. A_22,622 (40,300).

Top Stories