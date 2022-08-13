Seattle 6, Texas 2

|Seattle
|Texas
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|France 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Winker lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Moore pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Duran 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Seattle
|001
|200
|012
|—
|6
|Texas
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
E_Seager (13). DP_Seattle 2, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 7. 2B_Santana (14), Frazier (17), Raleigh (14), Suárez (21). SF_Crawford (4).
|Seattle
|Kirby W,4-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Brash H,3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Muñoz H,16
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hearn L,5-7
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Leclerc
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Moore
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hernández
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
Brash pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Leclerc (Suárez). WP_M.Moore.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:44. A_22,622 (40,300).
