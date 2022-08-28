Seattle 76, Las Vegas 73

SEATTLE (76)
Stewart 9-17 6-6 24, Talbot 3-7 0-0 7, Charles 6-18 1-2 13, Bird 1-6 0-0 2, Loyd 10-19 2-3 26, Magbegor 2-5 0-0 4, January 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-75 9-11 76.
LAS VEGAS (73)
Wilson 3-10 2-2 8, Young 3-6 4-4 11, Stokes 2-7 0-0 4, Gray 9-15 3-3 21, Plum 8-23 2-2 20, Rupert 1-1 0-0 3, R.Williams 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 28-68 11-11 73.
|Seattle
|26
|17
|17
|16
|—
|76
|Las Vegas
|15
|21
|21
|16
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Seattle 5-22 (Loyd 4-10, Talbot 1-3, Charles 0-1, January 0-1, Bird 0-2, Prince 0-2, Stewart 0-3), Las Vegas 6-23 (R.Williams 2-5, Plum 2-10, Rupert 1-1, Young 1-1, Gray 0-2, Stokes 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 37 (Charles 18), Las Vegas 34 (Wilson 12). Assists_Seattle 23 (Bird 12), Las Vegas 16 (Gray, Young 5). Total Fouls_Seattle 16, Las Vegas 12. A_9,944 (12,000)
