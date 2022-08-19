Trending:
Seattle 86, Washington 83

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 12:11 am
WASHINGTON (83)

Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Delle Donne 11-17 4-4 26, Austin 6-10 0-2 12, Atkins 5-15 2-2 16, Cloud 6-10 2-2 16, Hines-Allen 1-8 4-4 6, E.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Machida 1-1 0-0 2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-66 12-14 83.

SEATTLE (86)

G.Williams 5-8 0-0 12, Stewart 8-17 5-5 23, Charles 4-9 0-2 9, Bird 4-9 0-0 10, Loyd 4-11 6-6 16, Talbot 1-2 1-2 4, Magbegor 4-5 0-1 8, January 1-1 0-0 2, Prince 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-63 12-16 86.

Washington 18 24 23 18 83
Seattle 18 22 24 22 86

3-Point Goals_Washington 7-19 (Atkins 4-8, Cloud 2-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Clark 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1, Delle Donne 0-4), Seattle 10-20 (G.Williams 2-2, Stewart 2-3, Bird 2-6, Loyd 2-6, Charles 1-1, Talbot 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 27 (Austin 7), Seattle 31 (Stewart 12). Assists_Washington 16 (Delle Donne 5), Seattle 21 (G.Williams 6). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Seattle 11. A_8,917 (15,354)

