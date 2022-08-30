Seattle 9, Detroit 3

Seattle
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Winker lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Short ss
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Lamb pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Clemens p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Carpenter lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seattle
|016
|020
|000
|—
|9
|Detroit
|000
|000
|021
|—
|3
E_Frazier (7). LOB_Seattle 4, Detroit 6. 2B_Rodríguez (21), Cabrera (10). 3B_Greene (4), Carpenter (1). HR_France (16), Raleigh (19), Santana (8). SF_Raleigh (4), Short (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kirby W,6-3
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Flexen S,1-1
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manning L,1-2
|2
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|1
|Vest
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Norris
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Vest.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:53. A_12,536 (41,083).
