Seattle 9, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 10:23 pm
Seattle

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

Seattle Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 11 9 Totals 34 3 7 3
Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 0 Greene cf 4 1 1 1
Winker lf 5 0 0 0 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0
Haniger rf 5 1 1 1 Báez ss 3 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 4 1 2 1 Short ss 0 0 0 1
Lamb pr-3b 1 0 0 0 H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 3 3 2 Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0
Santana dh 3 1 1 2 Clemens p 1 0 0 0
Frazier ss 4 0 1 1 Carpenter lf 4 1 2 0
Raleigh c 3 1 1 2 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 1
Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 4 1 1 0
Seattle 016 020 000 9
Detroit 000 000 021 3

E_Frazier (7). LOB_Seattle 4, Detroit 6. 2B_Rodríguez (21), Cabrera (10). 3B_Greene (4), Carpenter (1). HR_France (16), Raleigh (19), Santana (8). SF_Raleigh (4), Short (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kirby W,6-3 5 2 0 0 1 5
Flexen S,1-1 4 5 3 3 0 3
Detroit
Manning L,1-2 2 1-3 7 7 7 1 1
Vest 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 2
Norris 3 3 2 2 0 2
Foley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clemens 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Vest.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:53. A_12,536 (41,083).

Top Stories