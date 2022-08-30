Seattle 9, Detroit 3

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
9
11
9
2
6
Rodríguez cf
4
1
1
0
1
0
.266
|Seattle
|016
|020
|000_9
|11
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|021_3
|7
|0
1-ran for Suárez in the 7th.
E_Frazier (7). LOB_Seattle 4, Detroit 6. 2B_Rodríguez (21), Cabrera (10). 3B_Greene (4), Carpenter (1). HR_France (16), off Manning; Raleigh (19), off Manning; Santana (8), off Norris. RBIs_France 2 (65), Raleigh 2 (45), Haniger (19), Suárez (73), Frazier (33), Santana 2 (22), Greene (29), Short (2), Candelario (40). SF_Raleigh, Short.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Suárez, Toro 2); Detroit 2 (Greene 2). RISP_Seattle 4 for 8; Detroit 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Winker.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 6-3
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|79
|3.16
|Flexen, S, 1-1
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|61
|3.92
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, L, 1-2
|2
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|1
|67
|3.79
|Vest
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.73
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.46
|Norris
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|50
|3.68
|Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.76
|Clemens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Vest 3-2. WP_Vest.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:53. A_12,536 (41,083).
