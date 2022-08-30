Trending:
Seattle 9, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 10:23 pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 11 9 2 6
Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .266
Winker lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Haniger rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .261
Suárez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .229
1-Lamb pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
France 1b 4 3 3 2 0 0 .282
Santana dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .182
Frazier ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .244
Raleigh c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .203
Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .181
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 1 8
Greene cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .252
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Short ss 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000
H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .261
Clemens p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Carpenter lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .268
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .203
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214
W.Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .248
Seattle 016 020 000_9 11 1
Detroit 000 000 021_3 7 0

1-ran for Suárez in the 7th.

E_Frazier (7). LOB_Seattle 4, Detroit 6. 2B_Rodríguez (21), Cabrera (10). 3B_Greene (4), Carpenter (1). HR_France (16), off Manning; Raleigh (19), off Manning; Santana (8), off Norris. RBIs_France 2 (65), Raleigh 2 (45), Haniger (19), Suárez (73), Frazier (33), Santana 2 (22), Greene (29), Short (2), Candelario (40). SF_Raleigh, Short.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Suárez, Toro 2); Detroit 2 (Greene 2). RISP_Seattle 4 for 8; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Winker.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kirby, W, 6-3 5 2 0 0 1 5 79 3.16
Flexen, S, 1-1 4 5 3 3 0 3 61 3.92
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manning, L, 1-2 2 1-3 7 7 7 1 1 67 3.79
Vest 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.73
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 1.46
Norris 3 3 2 2 0 2 50 3.68
Foley 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.76
Clemens 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Vest 3-2. WP_Vest.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:53. A_12,536 (41,083).

Top Stories