Seattle 9, Detroit 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 11 9 2 6 Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .266 Winker lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Haniger rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .261 Suárez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .229 1-Lamb pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 France 1b 4 3 3 2 0 0 .282 Santana dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .182 Frazier ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .244 Raleigh c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .203 Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .181

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 1 8 Greene cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .252 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Short ss 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000 H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .261 Clemens p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Carpenter lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .268 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .203 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214 W.Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .248

Seattle 016 020 000_9 11 1 Detroit 000 000 021_3 7 0

1-ran for Suárez in the 7th.

E_Frazier (7). LOB_Seattle 4, Detroit 6. 2B_Rodríguez (21), Cabrera (10). 3B_Greene (4), Carpenter (1). HR_France (16), off Manning; Raleigh (19), off Manning; Santana (8), off Norris. RBIs_France 2 (65), Raleigh 2 (45), Haniger (19), Suárez (73), Frazier (33), Santana 2 (22), Greene (29), Short (2), Candelario (40). SF_Raleigh, Short.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Suárez, Toro 2); Detroit 2 (Greene 2). RISP_Seattle 4 for 8; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Winker.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kirby, W, 6-3 5 2 0 0 1 5 79 3.16 Flexen, S, 1-1 4 5 3 3 0 3 61 3.92

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manning, L, 1-2 2 1-3 7 7 7 1 1 67 3.79 Vest 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.73 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 1.46 Norris 3 3 2 2 0 2 50 3.68 Foley 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.76 Clemens 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Vest 3-2. WP_Vest.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:53. A_12,536 (41,083).

