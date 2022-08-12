On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Seattle 96, Minnesota 69

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:56 pm
SEATTLE (96)

Stewart 7-16 2-4 16, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Charles 9-16 3-3 23, Bird 1-2 2-2 4, Loyd 8-14 1-2 21, Lavender 0-4 0-0 0, Talbot 3-4 0-0 7, Magbegor 2-4 0-0 4, January 4-5 0-0 11, Prince 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 38-72 8-11 96.

MINNESOTA (69)

Collier 2-6 2-2 6, Shepard 2-3 4-4 8, Fowles 5-11 3-3 13, Jefferson 0-4 0-0 0, McBride 3-5 0-0 7, Achonwa 1-6 2-2 4, Carleton 4-6 1-2...

Seattle 30 15 32 19 96
Minnesota 10 18 22 19 69

3-Point Goals_Seattle 12-27 (Loyd 4-6, January 3-4, Charles 2-4, Prince 1-1, Talbot 1-2, Williams 1-3, Bird 0-1, Lavender 0-2, Stewart 0-4), Minnesota 4-13 (Carleton 2-4, McBride 1-2, Powers 1-3, Allen 0-1, Banham 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 39 (Stewart 10), Minnesota 30 (Fowles 12). Assists_Seattle 29 (Williams 7), Minnesota 16 (Allen, McBride 3). Total Fouls_Seattle 19, Minnesota 12. A_12,134 (19,356)

Top Stories