Seattle 97, Washington 84

WASHINGTON (84)
Clark 3-5 2-3 10, Delle Donne 5-14 1-1 12, Austin 0-3 2-2 2, Atkins 6-14 0-0 15, Cloud 7-16 2-2 21, Hines-Allen 1-3 2-2 4, E.Williams 2-2 1-4 5, Machida 1-2 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 29-65 12-16 84.
SEATTLE (97)
G.Williams 5-6 4-4 14, Stewart 6-15 7-7 21, Charles 6-10 0-2 12, Bird 6-10 2-2 18, Loyd 6-14 2-2 19, Talbot 2-2 0-0 5, Magbegor 3-5 0-0 6, January 1-1...
|Washington
|17
|26
|18
|23
|—
|84
|Seattle
|27
|18
|26
|26
|—
|97
3-Point Goals_Washington 14-27 (Cloud 5-8, Atkins 3-6, Clark 2-3, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3, Machida 1-2, Delle Donne 1-5), Seattle 12-23 (Loyd 5-10, Bird 4-6, Stewart 2-3, Talbot 1-1, G.Williams 0-1, Charles 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 25 (Austin 8), Seattle 33 (Stewart 10). Assists_Washington 25 (Atkins 7), Seattle 26 (Bird 10). Total Fouls_Washington 11, Seattle 15. A_12,490 (15,354)
