Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 51-65 overall and 26-34 in home games. The Angels are sixth in the AL with 129 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 63-54 overall and 32-28 in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the 14th time these teams square off this season. The Angels are ahead 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has 17 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 7-for-32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 41 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Jesse Winker is 5-for-19 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.