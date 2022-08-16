On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
August 16, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 51-65 overall and 26-34 in home games. The Angels are sixth in the AL with 129 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 63-54 overall and 32-28 in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the 14th time these teams square off this season. The Angels are ahead 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has 17 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 7-for-32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 41 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Jesse Winker is 5-for-19 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 Gartner Identity & Access...
8|22 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
8|22 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories