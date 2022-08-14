On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop in 3rd round at Memphis

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 1:26 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning he took a drop in the wrong place after hitting into the water on the par-3 fourth hole in the third round Saturday.

Smith signed for a 67 and was two shots...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning he took a drop in the wrong place after hitting into the water on the par-3 fourth hole in the third round Saturday.

Smith signed for a 67 and was two shots behind. A victory would take him to No. 1 in the world. With the penalty, his score was adjusted to a 69 and he started the final round four shots behind.

It was not immediately clear how the drop was discovered.

The penalty takes on heightened interest around Smith because of reports — which he has chosen to not discuss — that he will be the latest player to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf after the FedEx Cup playoffs.

