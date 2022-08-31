Smith scores as Orlando City defeats Seattle Sounders 3-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Smith scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and Orlando City beat the Seattle Sounders 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara both scored for Orlando (12-10-6).

Raul Ruidiaz and Albert Rusnak scored one goal each for the Sounders (10-15-3).

Orlando visits Inter Miami on Sunday, while the Sounders host the Houston Dynamo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

