Smith scores as Orlando City defeats Seattle Sounders 3-2

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 11:41 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Smith scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and Orlando City beat the Seattle Sounders 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara both scored for Orlando (12-10-6).

Raul Ruidiaz and Albert Rusnak scored one goal each for the Sounders (10-15-3).

Orlando visits Inter Miami on Sunday, while the Sounders host the Houston Dynamo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

      
