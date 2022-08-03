On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Soccer player Rubins, capped 117 times by Latvia, dies at 43

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 9:08 am
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Latvian soccer player Andrejs Rubins, who played 117 times for the national team, has died at the age of 43, the country’s soccer federation said Wednesday.

Rubins wore the No. 10 shirt when Latvia qualified for its only major tournament, the 2004 European Championship in Portugal, and started all three games, including a 0-0 draw with Germany.

The soccer federation did not give details about his death.

Rubins played for clubs in England, Sweden, Russia and Azerbaijan, including three years at Crystal Palace between 2000-03. He retired in 2012.

“The thoughts of everyone associated with Crystal Palace are with Andrejs’ loved ones at this truly sad time,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories