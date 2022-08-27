Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 0

San Jose
0
0
—
0
Sporting Kansas City
1
0
—
1
First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 6, 10th minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano; Sporting Kansas City, John Pulskamp, Kendall McIntosh.
Yellow Cards_Sweat, Sporting Kansas City, 42nd; Agada, Sporting Kansas City, 45th; Beason, San Jose, 57th; Fontas, Sporting Kansas City, 88th; Agren, San Jose, 90th+1.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Diego Blas, Tyler Wyrostek, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.
A_18,241.
___
Lineups
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oskar Agren, Tanner Beason, Paul Marie (Shea Salinas, 81st), Tommy Thompson (Jack Skahan, 81st); Cristian Espinoza, Jan Gregus (Niko Tsakiris, 73rd), Jamiro Monteiro, Jackson Yueill; Jeremy Ebobisse, Benjamin Kikanovic (Cade Cowell, 65th).
Sporting Kansas City_John Pulskamp; Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Benjamin Sweat (Logan Ndenbe, 54th), Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 46th), Erik Thommy (Cameron Duke, 90th+3), Remi Walter; William Agada, Johnny Russell (Marinos Tzionis, 90th+3), Daniel Salloi (Khiry Shelton, 79th).
Copyright
