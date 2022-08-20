Sporting Kansas City faces the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action

Portland Timbers (7-7-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (6-15-5, 14th in the Western Conference) Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City +106, Portland +227, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers meet in conference action.

Portland Timbers (7-7-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (6-15-5, 14th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City +106, Portland +227, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers meet in conference action.

Sporting KC is 5-11-3 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC has scored 26 goals while conceding 48 for a -22 goal differential.

The Timbers are 7-4-9 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers are sixth in the league with 42 goals led by Jaroslaw Niezgoda with nine.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Timbers won the last game 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Russell has seven goals for Sporting KC. William Agada has three goals over the past 10 games.

Niezgoda has scored nine goals for the Timbers. Sebastian Blanco has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Timbers: 4-1-5, averaging two goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), George Fochive (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

