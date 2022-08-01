|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at SAN DIEGO
|-210
|Colorado
|+176
|at MIAMI
|-126
|Cincinnati
|+108
|Milwaukee
|-270
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+220
|N.Y Mets
|-295
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+240
|at ATLANTA
|-215
|Philadelphia
|+180
|at ST. LOUIS
|-166
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+140
|LA Dodgers
|-142
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+120
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-168
|Seattle
|+142
|Toronto
|-132
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+112
|at MINNESOTA
|-215
|Detroit
|+180
|Baltimore
|-112
|at
|TEXAS
|-104
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-166
|Kansas
|City
|+140
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|-136
|Arizona
|+116
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.