The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 5:32 pm
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at SAN DIEGO -210 Colorado +176
at MIAMI -126 Cincinnati +108
Milwaukee -270 at PITTSBURGH +220
N.Y Mets -295 at WASHINGTON +240
at ATLANTA -215 Philadelphia +180
at ST. LOUIS -166 Chicago Cubs +140
LA Dodgers -142 at SAN FRANCISCO +120
at SAN DIEGO OFF Colorado OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -168 Seattle +142
Toronto -132 at TAMPA BAY +112
at MINNESOTA -215 Detroit +180
Baltimore -112 at TEXAS -104
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -166 Kansas City +140
at HOUSTON OFF Boston OFF
at LA ANGELS OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -136 Arizona +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

