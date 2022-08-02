Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 6:01 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ATLANTA -136 Philadelphia +116
N.Y Mets -235 at WASHINGTON +194
at MIAMI -210 Cincinnati +176
Milwaukee -205 at PITTSBURGH +172
at ST. LOUIS -178 Chicago Cubs +150
at SAN DIEGO OFF Colorado OFF
LA Dodgers -162 at SAN FRANCISCO +136
American League
at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -178 Seattle +150
at MINNESOTA -230 Detroit +190
at TEXAS -124 Baltimore +106
at HOUSTON -215 Boston +180
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -172 Kansas City +144
at LA ANGELS OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
at CLEVELAND OFF Arizona OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 2022 Data Analytics Round Tables
8|9 Implementing Proactive Security with...
8|9 Cybersecurity Executive Order:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories