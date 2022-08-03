MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Milwaukee -255 at PITTSBURGH +210 LA Dodgers -205 at SAN FRANCISCO +172 at SAN DIEGO -310 Colorado +250 at PHILADELPHIA -225 Washington +188 at N.Y METS -132 Atlanta +112 at ST. LOUIS -148 Chicago Cubs +126 American League at LA ANGELS -126 Oakland +108 Houston -188 at CLEVELAND +158 Tampa Bay -176 at DETROIT +148 Toronto -132 at MINNESOTA +112 Chicago White Sox -132 at TEXAS +112 Boston -136 at KANSAS CITY +116

