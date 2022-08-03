|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Milwaukee
|-255
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+210
|LA Dodgers
|-205
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+172
|at SAN DIEGO
|-310
|Colorado
|+250
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-225
|Washington
|+188
|at N.Y METS
|-132
|Atlanta
|+112
|at ST. LOUIS
|-148
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+126
|American League
|at LA ANGELS
|-126
|Oakland
|+108
|Houston
|-188
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+158
|Tampa Bay
|-176
|at
|DETROIT
|+148
|Toronto
|-132
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+112
|Chicago White Sox
|-132
|at
|TEXAS
|+112
|Boston
|-136
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+116
