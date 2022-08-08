On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 5:41 pm
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -260 Miami +215
at N.Y METS -310 Cincinnati +250
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Washington OFF
St. Louis -176 at COLORADO +148
at ARIZONA -148 Pittsburgh +126
at SAN DIEGO -200 San Francisco +168
American League
at KANSAS CITY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
Toronto -180 at BALTIMORE +152
Cleveland -180 at DETROIT +152
at KANSAS CITY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at HOUSTON -200 Texas +168
LA Angels -200 at OAKLAND +168
N.Y Yankees -136 at SEATTLE +116
Interleague
Atlanta -136 at BOSTON +116
at MILWAUKEE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at LA DODGERS -215 Minnesota +180

