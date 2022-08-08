MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -260 Miami +215 at N.Y METS -310 Cincinnati +250 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Washington OFF St. Louis -176 at COLORADO +148 at ARIZONA -148 Pittsburgh +126 at SAN DIEGO -200 San Francisco +168 American League at KANSAS CITY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF Toronto -180 at BALTIMORE +152 Cleveland -180 at DETROIT +152 at KANSAS CITY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at HOUSTON -200 Texas +168 LA Angels -200 at OAKLAND +168 N.Y Yankees -136 at SEATTLE +116 Interleague Atlanta -136 at BOSTON +116 at MILWAUKEE OFF Tampa Bay OFF at LA DODGERS -215 Minnesota +180

