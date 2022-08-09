MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y METS -320 Cincinnati +260 at CHICAGO CUBS -168 Washington +142 at SAN DIEGO -180 San Francisco +152 at PHILADELPHIA -142 Miami +120 St. Louis -148 at COLORADO +126 at ARIZONA -168 Pittsburgh +142 American League LA Angels -184 at OAKLAND +154 N.Y Yankees -142 at SEATTLE +120 Toronto -136 at BALTIMORE +116 Cleveland -164 at DETROIT +138 Chicago White Sox -136 at KANSAS CITY +116 at HOUSTON -330 Texas +265 Interleague at MILWAUKEE -162 Tampa Bay +136 Atlanta -142 at BOSTON +120 at LA DODGERS OFF Minnesota OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.