Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 5:32 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y METS -320 Cincinnati +260
at CHICAGO CUBS -168 Washington +142
at SAN DIEGO -180 San Francisco +152
at PHILADELPHIA -142 Miami +120
St. Louis -148 at COLORADO +126
at ARIZONA -168 Pittsburgh +142
American League
LA Angels -184 at OAKLAND +154
N.Y Yankees -142 at SEATTLE +120
Toronto -136 at BALTIMORE +116
Cleveland -164 at DETROIT +138
Chicago White Sox -136 at KANSAS CITY +116
at HOUSTON -330 Texas +265
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -162 Tampa Bay +136
Atlanta -142 at BOSTON +120
at LA DODGERS OFF Minnesota OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|16 North Carolina Digital Government...
8|16 Diving into Digital Equity: Get Your...
8|16 Data Management as a Money Saver for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories