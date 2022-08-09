|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y METS
|-320
|Cincinnati
|+260
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-168
|Washington
|+142
|at SAN DIEGO
|-180
|San
|Francisco
|+152
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|Miami
|+120
|St. Louis
|-148
|at
|COLORADO
|+126
|at ARIZONA
|-168
|Pittsburgh
|+142
|American League
|LA Angels
|-184
|at
|OAKLAND
|+154
|N.Y Yankees
|-142
|at
|SEATTLE
|+120
|Toronto
|-136
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+116
|Cleveland
|-164
|at
|DETROIT
|+138
|Chicago White Sox
|-136
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+116
|at HOUSTON
|-330
|Texas
|+265
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|-162
|Tampa
|Bay
|+136
|Atlanta
|-142
|at
|BOSTON
|+120
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
