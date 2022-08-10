|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-172
|Miami
|+144
|St. Louis
|-162
|at
|COLORADO
|+136
|at ARIZONA
|-174
|Pittsburgh
|+146
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at
|CINCINNATI
|OFF
|American League
|Cleveland
|-172
|at
|DETROIT
|+144
|at HOUSTON
|-310
|Texas
|+250
|Chicago White Sox
|-196
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+164
|at BOSTON
|-132
|Baltimore
|+112
