The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
San Diego -255 at WASHINGTON +205
at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF
at N.Y METS -142 Philadelphia +120
Chicago Cubs -142 at CINCINNATI +120
at ST. LOUIS -144 Milwaukee +122
Arizona -148 at COLORADO +126
at SAN FRANCISCO -250 Pittsburgh +205
American League
at TORONTO -146 Cleveland +124
at TAMPA BAY -154 Baltimore +130
at HOUSTON -255 Oakland +210
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -196 Detroit +164
Seattle -120 at TEXAS +102
Minnesota -134 at LA ANGELS +114
at BOSTON OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
Interleague
LA Dodgers -250 at KANSAS CITY +205

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

