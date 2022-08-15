Trending:
The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 5:55 pm
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Philadelphia -180 at CINCINNATI +152
San Diego -162 at MIAMI +136
Chicago Cubs -162 at WASHINGTON +136
at ATLANTA -142 N.Y Mets +120
at ST. LOUIS -225 Colorado +188
LA Dodgers -116 at MILWAUKEE -102
Arizona OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -198 Tampa Bay +166
at TORONTO -230 Baltimore +190
at CLEVELAND -220 Detroit +184
at MINNESOTA -184 Kansas City +154
at TEXAS OFF Oakland OFF
Houston -116 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -102
Seattle -172 at LA ANGELS +144
Interleague
Boston -142 at PITTSBURGH +120

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

