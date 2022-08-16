MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Philadelphia -164 at CINCINNATI +138 Chicago Cubs -148 at WASHINGTON +126 San Diego -142 at MIAMI +120 N.Y Mets -142 at ATLANTA +120 at ST. LOUIS -215 Colorado +180 LA Dodgers -164 at MILWAUKEE +138 at SAN FRANCISCO -220 Arizona +184 American League at MINNESOTA -184 Kansas City +154 at TORONTO -164 Baltimore +138 Seattle -180 at LA ANGELS +152 at N.Y YANKEES -158 Tampa Bay +134 at CLEVELAND -225 Detroit +188 at TEXAS -168 Oakland +142 Houston -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +126 Interleague Boston -148 at PITTSBURGH +126

