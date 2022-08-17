Trending:
The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 5:34 pm
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -210 Colorado +176
LA Dodgers OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -154 Arizona +130
at ATLANTA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
at SAN DIEGO -375 Washington +300
American League
at TEXAS -164 Oakland +138
Houston -146 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +124
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Toronto OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Kansas City OFF
Interleague
at BALTIMORE -152 Chicago Cubs +128
at PITTSBURGH OFF Boston OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

