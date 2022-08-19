On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
August 19, 2022 6:08 pm
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
Milwaukee -146 at CHICAGO CUBS +124
Cincinnati -112 at PITTSBURGH -104
St. Louis -138 at ARIZONA +118
San Francisco -168 at COLORADO 142
at SAN DIEGO -330 Washington +265
at LA DODGERS OFF Miami OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -192 Toronto +161
LA Angels -148 at DETROIT +126
Boston -120 at BALTIMORE +102
at TAMPA BAY -225 Kansas City +188
at CLEVELAND -154 Chicago White Sox +130
at MINNESOTA -158 Texas +134
Seattle -136 at OAKLAND +116
Interleague
at ATLANTA -146 Houston +124

