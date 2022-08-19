MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF Milwaukee -146 at CHICAGO CUBS +124 Cincinnati -112 at PITTSBURGH -104 at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF St. Louis -138 at ARIZONA +118 San Francisco -168 at COLORADO 142 at SAN DIEGO -330 Washington +265 at LA DODGERS OFF Miami OFF American League at N.Y YANKEES -192 Toronto +161 LA Angels -148 at DETROIT +126 Boston -120 at BALTIMORE +102 at TAMPA BAY -225 Kansas City +188 at CLEVELAND -154 Chicago White Sox +130 at MINNESOTA -158 Texas +134 Seattle -136 at OAKLAND +116 Interleague at ATLANTA -146 Houston +124

