MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -164 at CHICAGO CUBS +138 at PHILADELPHIA -225 Cincinnati +188 Atlanta -270 at PITTSBURGH +220 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF at LA DODGERS -164 Milwaukee +138 American League Chicago White Sox -162 at BALTIMORE +136 at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF at TAMPA BAY -184 LA Angels +154 at HOUSTON OFF Minnesota OFF Interleague at N.Y YANKEES OFF N.Y Mets OFF San Francisco -220 at DETROIT +184 Arizona -124 at KANSAS CITY +106 at COLORADO -132 Texas +112 at SAN DIEGO -174 Cleveland +146 Miami -154 at OAKLAND +130 at SEATTLE -260 Washington +215

