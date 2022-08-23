|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Atlanta
|-240
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+194
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-200
|Cincinnati
|+170
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at
|BALTIMORE
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-295
|LA
|Angels
|+240
|at HOUSTON
|-240
|Minnesota
|+198
|Interleague
|San Francisco
|-180
|at
|DETROIT
|+152
|at COLORADO
|-116
|Texas
|-102
|Miami
|-152
|at
|OAKLAND
|+128
|at SAN DIEGO
|-142
|Cleveland
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-310
|Washington
|+250
|Arizona
|-120
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+102
