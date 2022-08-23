MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Atlanta -240 at PITTSBURGH +194 at PHILADELPHIA -200 Cincinnati +170 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF at LA DODGERS OFF Milwaukee OFF American League Chicago White Sox OFF at BALTIMORE OFF at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF at TAMPA BAY -295 LA Angels +240 at HOUSTON -240 Minnesota +198 Interleague San Francisco -180 at DETROIT +152 at COLORADO -116 Texas -102 Miami -152 at OAKLAND +128 at SAN DIEGO -142 Cleveland +120 at SEATTLE -310 Washington +250 Arizona -120 at KANSAS CITY +102

