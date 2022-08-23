On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 5:31 pm
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Atlanta -240 at PITTSBURGH +194
at PHILADELPHIA -200 Cincinnati +170
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
at LA DODGERS OFF Milwaukee OFF
American League
Chicago White Sox OFF at BALTIMORE OFF
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at TAMPA BAY -295 LA Angels +240
at HOUSTON -240 Minnesota +198
Interleague
San Francisco -180 at DETROIT +152
at COLORADO -116 Texas -102
Miami -152 at OAKLAND +128
at SAN DIEGO -142 Cleveland +120
at SEATTLE -310 Washington +250
Arizona -120 at KANSAS CITY +102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

