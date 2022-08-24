On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 5:40 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS -132 St. Louis +112
at PHILADELPHIA -335 Cincinnati +270
at N.Y METS -450 Colorado +350
American League
at TAMPA BAY -184 LA Angels +154
Cleveland -120 at SEATTLE +102
Chicago White Sox OFF at BALTIMORE OFF
Toronto -176 at BOSTON +148
at HOUSTON -184 Minnesota +156
N.Y Yankees -225 at OAKLAND +188

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|31 FUN with the FAR℠ Season 9
8|31 Understanding Your FEHB & Medicare...
8|31 Cloudera DataFlow Roadshow
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories