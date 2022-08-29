|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|St. Louis
|-220
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+184
|LA Dodgers
|-130
|at
|N.Y
|METS
|+110
|at ATLANTA
|-390
|Colorado
|+310
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-136
|at
|ARIZONA
|+116
|San Diego
|-116
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|-102
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-162
|Baltimore
|+136
|Seattle
|-164
|at
|DETROIT
|+138
|at MINNESOTA
|-136
|Boston
|+116
|Houston
|-176
|at
|TEXAS
|+148
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-142
|Kansas
|City
|+120
|N.Y Yankees
|-180
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+152
|Interleague
|Tampa Bay
|-230
|at
|MIAMI
|+190
|Oakland
|OFF
|at
|WASHINGTON
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-240
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+198
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|1
|2½
|(52½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sunday
|at MIAMI
|2½
|2½
|(45½)
|New
|England
|New Orleans
|5½
|5½
|(42½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Indianapolis
|8
|8½
|(44½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|San Francisco
|6½
|6½
|(41½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at CINCINNATI
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|Pittsburgh
|Baltimore
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Philadelphia
|4½
|3½
|(48½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|2½
|(41½)
|Cleveland
|at WASHINGTON
|4
|3½
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|at TENNESSEE
|6½
|5½
|(43½)
|NY
|Giants
|Kansas City
|3
|3½
|(53½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|Green Bay
|1½
|2½
|(48½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at LA CHARGERS
|4
|3½
|(52½)
|Las
|Vegas
|Tampa Bay
|2½
|1½
|(49½)
|at
|DALLAS
|Monday
|Denver
|5
|6½
|(42½)
|at
|SEATTLE
