The Associated Press
August 29, 2022 5:38 pm
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
St. Louis -220 at CINCINNATI +184
LA Dodgers -130 at N.Y METS +110
at ATLANTA -390 Colorado +310
at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF
Philadelphia -136 at ARIZONA +116
San Diego -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102
American League
at CLEVELAND -162 Baltimore +136
Seattle -164 at DETROIT +138
at MINNESOTA -136 Boston +116
Houston -176 at TEXAS +148
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -142 Kansas City +120
N.Y Yankees -180 at LA ANGELS +152
Interleague
Tampa Bay -230 at MIAMI +190
Oakland OFF at WASHINGTON OFF
at TORONTO -240 Chicago Cubs +198
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo 1 (52½) at LA RAMS
Sunday
at MIAMI (45½) New England
New Orleans (42½) at ATLANTA
Indianapolis 8 (44½) at HOUSTON
San Francisco (41½) at CHICAGO
at CINCINNATI 6 (44½) Pittsburgh
Baltimore 6 (44½) at NY JETS
Philadelphia (48½) at DETROIT
at CAROLINA (41½) Cleveland
at WASHINGTON 4 (43½) Jacksonville
at TENNESSEE (43½) NY Giants
Kansas City 3 (53½) at ARIZONA
Green Bay (48½) at MINNESOTA
at LA CHARGERS 4 (52½) Las Vegas
Tampa Bay (49½) at DALLAS
Monday
Denver 5 (42½) at SEATTLE

Top Stories