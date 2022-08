Sports on TV

Adv06(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, August 8COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)1 p.m. SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Senior Men’s National Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL9 a.m. ESPN — New England Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn. ... READ MORE

Adv06 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 1 p.m.

SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Senior Men’s National Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 9 a.m.

ESPN — New England Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Southeast Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Metro Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Southwest Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN — West Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Northwest Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds —

Tuesday, August 9 IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Czechia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Latvia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

10 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. U.S., Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Southwest Regional: TBD, Final, Waco, Texas

3 p.m.

ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Southeast Regional: TBD, Final, Warner Robins, Ga.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Mid-Atlantic Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Mountain Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

TBS — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — All-Star Skills Challenge: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, St. Paul, Minn.

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds —

Wednesday, August 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

SECN — Dominican Republic U-22 National Team vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Sweden, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Latvia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

10 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN — Midwest Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — New England Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Northwest Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Metro Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, St. Paul, Minn.

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds —

Thursday, August 11 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

SECN — Monterrey Tech (Monterrey, Mexico) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, First Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Slovakia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

10 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Orange, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Purple, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN — Midwest Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Mid-Atlantic Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Mountain Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — New England Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Northwest Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Nigeria, Group C, San José, Costa Rica

9:50 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. South Korea, Group C, San José, Costa Rica

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds —

Friday, August 12 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)

HORSE RACING 5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Slovakia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Midwest Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Mid-Atlantic Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Mountain Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Metro Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 15, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 16, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 284 Main Card: Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi (Welterweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Pachuca at Juárez

SOFTBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Purple, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Quarterfinals —

