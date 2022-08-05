Sports on TV

Adv06(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, August 13AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL5 a.m. FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne AUTO RACING3 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va. Insight by Contrast Security: During this... READ MORE

Adv06 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, August 13 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne

AUTO RACING 3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

BOXING 10 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), Las Vegas

CFL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Calgary

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

SECN — Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas

GOLF 9:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. (Taped)

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

10 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Orange, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 2 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs: Welterweights & Heavyweights

4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, San Diego

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), San Diego

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford

SOFTBALL 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals —

Sunday, August 14 AUTO RACING 1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

BIG3 BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: TBD, Tampa, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

SECN — The Bahamas National Team vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.7 p.m.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur

HORSE RACING 5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Czechia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

10 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Blue, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

ESPN2 — NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast)

SKATEBOARDING 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Street League: Finals, Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:50 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group D, San José, Costa Rica

TENNIS 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals —

