Sports on TV

Adv06(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, August 13AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne
AUTO RACING3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
|Adv06
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, August 13
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), Las Vegas
ESPN2 — British Columbia at Calgary
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. (Taped)
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Orange, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|2 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs: Welterweights & Heavyweights
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, San Diego
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), San Diego
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals —
|Sunday, August 14
|AUTO RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)
FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
CBS — Playoffs: TBD, Tampa, Fla.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — The Bahamas National Team vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Canada
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Czechia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Edmonton, Canada
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Blue, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
ESPN2 — NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast)
ESPN2 — Street League: Finals, Seattle
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Nottingham Forest
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6:50 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group D, San José, Costa Rica
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals —
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.