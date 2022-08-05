On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports on TV

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 10:30 am
4 min read
      

Adv06(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, August 13AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne

AUTO RACING3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this...

READ MORE

Adv06
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne

AUTO RACING
3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!
8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

BOXING
10 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), Las Vegas

CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Calgary

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

SECN — Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas

GOLF
9:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

        Read more: Sports News

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

10 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Orange, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs: Welterweights & Heavyweights

4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, San Diego

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), San Diego

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford

SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
1 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals —

Sunday, August 14
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

BIG3 BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: TBD, Tampa, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

SECN — The Bahamas National Team vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.7 p.m.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur

HORSE RACING
5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Czechia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

10 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Blue, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

ESPN2 — NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast)

SKATEBOARDING
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Street League: Finals, Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:50 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group D, San José, Costa Rica

TENNIS
1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals —

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|11 Minnesota Digital Government Summit
8|11 Catching Up: Financial Strategies for...
8|11 Okta Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories