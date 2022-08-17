On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports on TV

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 10:45 am
6 min read
      

Adv20(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, August 22LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

        Insight by...

READ MORE

Adv20
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 22
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Atlanta at NY Jets —

Tuesday, August 23
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary) —

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday, August 24
GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — TOUR Championship Charity Challenge: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Baltimore

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary) —

Thursday, August 25
GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, First Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Lake Travis (Texas) at Arlington Martin (Texas)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa. —

Friday, August 26
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

CFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Second Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.)

HORSE RACING
3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LAFC at Austin FC

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Portland —

Saturday, August 27
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

7 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery, Ala.

4 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Utah St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama State, Atlanta

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Third Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — St. Joseph’s Prep at St. Thomas Aquinas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal

SOFTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, Rosemont, Ill. —

Sunday, August 28
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Mississippi St.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Final Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.)

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at St. Louis

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: NY Giants at NY Jets

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC

WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN — Semifinal Playoff: TBD, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: TBD, Game 1 —

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|23 Innovation Day at Fort Huachuca
8|23 Increasing Value With Cloud: Optimizing...
8|23 Critical Conversations: Learn How to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories