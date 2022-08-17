Sports on TV

Adv20(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, August 22LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL1 p.m. ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa. 3 p.m. ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa. Insight by... READ MORE

Adv20 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 22 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

NFL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Atlanta at NY Jets —

Tuesday, August 23 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary) —

Wednesday, August 24 GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — TOUR Championship Charity Challenge: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Baltimore

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary) —

Thursday, August 25 GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, First Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Lake Travis (Texas) at Arlington Martin (Texas)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa. —

Friday, August 26 AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

CFL FOOTBALL 10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Second Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.)

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LAFC at Austin FC

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Portland —

Saturday, August 27 AUTO RACING 6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

7 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12:30 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery, Ala.

4 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Utah St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama State, Atlanta

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Third Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — St. Joseph’s Prep at St. Thomas Aquinas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

HORSE RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal

SOFTBALL 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, Rosemont, Ill. —

Sunday, August 28 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Mississippi St.

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Final Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.)

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at St. Louis

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: NY Giants at NY Jets

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC

WNBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN — Semifinal Playoff: TBD, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: TBD, Game 1 —

