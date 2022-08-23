St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 13 16 12 Totals 34 3 7 2 Nootbaar rf 2 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 3 1 2 0 Carlson pr-cf 2 1 1 2 Happ lf 2 0 0 0 Donovan 3b 5 0 1 2 Ortega lf 2 1 1 1 Pujols ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Suzuki rf 4 1 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 6 0 1 0 Reyes dh-p 4 0 1 1 Arenado dh 4 1 3 1 Hoerner ss 2 0 0 0 DeJong ph-ss 1 0 0 0 McKinstry ss 2 0 0 0 Gorman 2b 3 3 1 0 Wisdom 1b 4 0 1 0 O’Neill cf-lf 4 2 2 2 Higgins c 4 0 1 0 Dickerson lf-rf 5 2 4 1 Velázquez cf 4 0 0 0 Knizner c 3 2 1 1 Morel 3b 3 0 0 0 Edman ss-3b 5 2 2 3

St. Louis 000 511 006 — 13 Chicago 000 001 020 — 3

E_Gorman 2 (7), Suzuki (4). DP_St. Louis 1, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Dickerson 2 (10), Edman (21), Wisdom (25), Ortega (14), Reyes (4). 3B_Carlson (4). HR_Arenado (26), O’Neill (8), Edman (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Woodford W,3-0 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 1 Stratton 1 0 0 0 0 2 Liberatore 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 3

Chicago Sampson L,1-4 3 1-3 8 5 5 0 0 Padilla 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 Espinoza 3 4 4 4 3 4 Brault 0 2 3 3 1 0 Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 1

Stratton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Espinoza pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Brault pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Espinoza 2 (Knizner,Arenado), Reyes (Pujols). WP_Liberatore, Padilla, Espinoza.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:15. A_28,163 (41,649).

