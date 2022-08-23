St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|13
|16
|12
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Carlson pr-cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donovan 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ortega lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pujols ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh-p
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arenado dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Hoerner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gorman 2b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|
|Wisdom 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Higgins c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf-rf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|
|Velázquez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Morel 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman ss-3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|000
|511
|006
|—
|13
|Chicago
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
E_Gorman 2 (7), Suzuki (4). DP_St. Louis 1, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Dickerson 2 (10), Edman (21), Wisdom (25), Ortega (14), Reyes (4). 3B_Carlson (4). HR_Arenado (26), O’Neill (8), Edman (9).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woodford W,3-0
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Stratton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Liberatore
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sampson L,1-4
|3
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Padilla
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Espinoza
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Brault
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Reyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Stratton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Espinoza pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Brault pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Espinoza 2 (Knizner,Arenado), Reyes (Pujols). WP_Liberatore, Padilla, Espinoza.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:15. A_28,163 (41,649).
