St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 5:46 pm
1 min read
      

St. Louis
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
40
13
16
12
6
6

Nootbaar rf
2
0
0
0
2
0
.243

1-ran for Nootbaar in the 6th.

E_Gorman 2 (7), Suzuki (4). LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Dickerson 2 (10), Edman (21), Wisdom (25), Ortega (14), Reyes (4). 3B_Carlson (4). HR_Arenado (26), off Sampson; O’Neill (8), off Sampson; Edman (9), off Espinoza. RBIs_Arenado (82), O’Neill 2 (43), Donovan 2 (34), Dickerson (21), Edman 3 (43), Knizner (20), Carlson 2 (39), Ortega (28), Reyes (8).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carlson, Knizner, Goldschmidt 2, Gorman); Chicago 4 (Higgins, Morel, McKinstry 2). RISP_St. Louis 5 for 12; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Edman, O’Neill, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Goldschmidt, Suzuki.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Wisdom).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodford, W, 3-0 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 1 76 2.48
Stratton 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.86
Liberatore 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 31 5.46
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, L, 1-4 3 1-3 8 5 5 0 0 61 4.04
Padilla 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 39 5.40
Espinoza 3 4 4 4 3 4 66 5.40
Brault 0 2 3 3 1 0 11 3.00
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Brault pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-0, Padilla 2-2, Brault 3-3, Reyes 1-1. HBP_Espinoza 2 (Knizner,Arenado), Reyes (Pujols). WP_Liberatore, Padilla, Espinoza.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:15. A_28,163 (41,649).

