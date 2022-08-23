St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
40
13
16
12
6
6
Nootbaar rf
2
0
0
0
2
0
.243
|St. Louis
|000
|511
|006_13
|16
|2
|Chicago
|000
|001
|020_3
|7
|1
a-hit by pitch for Donovan in the 9th. b-struck out for Arenado in the 9th.
1-ran for Nootbaar in the 6th.
E_Gorman 2 (7), Suzuki (4). LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Dickerson 2 (10), Edman (21), Wisdom (25), Ortega (14), Reyes (4). 3B_Carlson (4). HR_Arenado (26), off Sampson; O’Neill (8), off Sampson; Edman (9), off Espinoza. RBIs_Arenado (82), O’Neill 2 (43), Donovan 2 (34), Dickerson (21), Edman 3 (43), Knizner (20), Carlson 2 (39), Ortega (28), Reyes (8).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carlson, Knizner, Goldschmidt 2, Gorman); Chicago 4 (Higgins, Morel, McKinstry 2). RISP_St. Louis 5 for 12; Chicago 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Edman, O’Neill, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Goldschmidt, Suzuki.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Wisdom).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodford, W, 3-0
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|76
|2.48
|Stratton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.86
|Liberatore
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|31
|5.46
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, L, 1-4
|3
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|0
|61
|4.04
|Padilla
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|39
|5.40
|Espinoza
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|66
|5.40
|Brault
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|11
|3.00
|Reyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Brault pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-0, Padilla 2-2, Brault 3-3, Reyes 1-1. HBP_Espinoza 2 (Knizner,Arenado), Reyes (Pujols). WP_Liberatore, Padilla, Espinoza.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:15. A_28,163 (41,649).
