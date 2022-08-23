St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 13 16 12 6 6 Nootbaar rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .243 1-Carlson pr-cf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .243 Donovan 3b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .296 a-Pujols ph-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Goldschmidt 1b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .335 Arenado dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .301 b-DeJong ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Gorman 2b 3 3 1 0 2 1 .243 O’Neill cf-lf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .230 Dickerson lf-rf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .250 Knizner c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .223 Edman ss-3b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .252

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 2 1 6 Madrigal 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .256 Happ lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Ortega lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .229 Suzuki rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .247 Reyes dh-p 4 0 1 1 0 1 .304 Hoerner ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286 McKinstry ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Wisdom 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Higgins c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Velázquez cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Morel 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258

St. Louis 000 511 006_13 16 2 Chicago 000 001 020_3 7 1

a-hit by pitch for Donovan in the 9th. b-struck out for Arenado in the 9th.

1-ran for Nootbaar in the 6th.

E_Gorman 2 (7), Suzuki (4). LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Dickerson 2 (10), Edman (21), Wisdom (25), Ortega (14), Reyes (4). 3B_Carlson (4). HR_Arenado (26), off Sampson; O’Neill (8), off Sampson; Edman (9), off Espinoza. RBIs_Arenado (82), O’Neill 2 (43), Donovan 2 (34), Dickerson (21), Edman 3 (43), Knizner (20), Carlson 2 (39), Ortega (28), Reyes (8).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carlson, Knizner, Goldschmidt 2, Gorman); Chicago 4 (Higgins, Morel, McKinstry 2). RISP_St. Louis 5 for 12; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Edman, O’Neill, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Goldschmidt, Suzuki.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Wisdom).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodford, W, 3-0 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 1 76 2.48 Stratton 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.86 Liberatore 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 31 5.46

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson, L, 1-4 3 1-3 8 5 5 0 0 61 4.04 Padilla 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 39 5.40 Espinoza 3 4 4 4 3 4 66 5.40 Brault 0 2 3 3 1 0 11 3.00 Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Brault pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-0, Padilla 2-2, Brault 3-3, Reyes 1-1. HBP_Espinoza 2 (Knizner,Arenado), Reyes (Pujols). WP_Liberatore, Padilla, Espinoza.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:15. A_28,163 (41,649).

