St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 12:04 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
42
13
14
13
4
12

Nootbaar rf
5
2
1
1
1
3
.245

Donovan 2b-1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .297
Goldschmidt dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .335
a-Carlson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .308
b-DeJong ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .164
O’Neill cf 4 3 2 3 1 2 .233
Pujols 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .277
Gorman 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Dickerson lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .283
Knizner c 4 1 1 0 1 0 .232
Edman ss-3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .254
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 7 4 4 7
India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Fraley rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236
K.Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264
Solano 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .326
Friedl cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .252
Senzel dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Fairchild lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .146
Moran 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .206
Robinson c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .214
St. Louis 062 004 001_13 14 0
Cincinnati 000 040 000_4 7 1

a-struck out for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-struck out for Arenado in the 8th.

E_Solano (2). LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (23), Arenado (35). HR_O’Neill (11), off Anderson; Pujols (15), off Detwiler; O’Neill (12), off Strickland; Dickerson (5), off Lopez; Friedl (3), off Mikolas; Fairchild (4), off Mikolas; Robinson (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_O’Neill 3 (53), Edman 2 (46), Nootbaar (30), Donovan 2 (37), Pujols 2 (40), Arenado 2 (87), Dickerson (24), Friedl (17), Fairchild (4), Robinson 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Nootbaar); Cincinnati 1 (Solano). RISP_St. Louis 5 for 9; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

GIDP_Friedl, Moran.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Edman, Pujols; Edman, DeJong, Donovan).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mikolas 4 1-3 6 4 4 1 3 80 3.48
Stratton, W, 7-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 25 4.75
Thompson 2 0 0 0 1 2 29 2.25
Woodford 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.40
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 0-1 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 2 36 33.75
Detwiler 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 2 36 4.44
Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 5.23
Sanmartin 1 1 2 1 1 2 28 7.27
Strickland 1 3 2 2 1 0 20 5.51
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.09
Gibaut 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.98
Lopez 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-0, Detwiler 2-2, Strickland 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:01. A_11,051 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
