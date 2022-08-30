St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 13 14 13 4 12 Nootbaar rf 5 2 1 1 1 3 .245 Donovan 2b-1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .297 Goldschmidt dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .335 a-Carlson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .308 b-DeJong ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .164 O’Neill cf 4 3 2 3 1 2 .233 Pujols 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .277 Gorman 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Dickerson lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .283 Knizner c 4 1 1 0 1 0 .232 Edman ss-3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .254

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 7 4 4 7 India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Fraley rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236 K.Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Solano 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .326 Friedl cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .252 Senzel dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .243 Fairchild lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .146 Moran 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .206 Robinson c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .214

St. Louis 062 004 001_13 14 0 Cincinnati 000 040 000_4 7 1

a-struck out for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-struck out for Arenado in the 8th.

E_Solano (2). LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (23), Arenado (35). HR_O’Neill (11), off Anderson; Pujols (15), off Detwiler; O’Neill (12), off Strickland; Dickerson (5), off Lopez; Friedl (3), off Mikolas; Fairchild (4), off Mikolas; Robinson (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_O’Neill 3 (53), Edman 2 (46), Nootbaar (30), Donovan 2 (37), Pujols 2 (40), Arenado 2 (87), Dickerson (24), Friedl (17), Fairchild (4), Robinson 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Nootbaar); Cincinnati 1 (Solano). RISP_St. Louis 5 for 9; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

GIDP_Friedl, Moran.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Edman, Pujols; Edman, DeJong, Donovan).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas 4 1-3 6 4 4 1 3 80 3.48 Stratton, W, 7-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 25 4.75 Thompson 2 0 0 0 1 2 29 2.25 Woodford 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.40

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 0-1 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 2 36 33.75 Detwiler 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 2 36 4.44 Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 5.23 Sanmartin 1 1 2 1 1 2 28 7.27 Strickland 1 3 2 2 1 0 20 5.51 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.09 Gibaut 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.98 Lopez 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-0, Detwiler 2-2, Strickland 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:01. A_11,051 (42,319).

