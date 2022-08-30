Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 12:04 am
< a min read
      

St. Louis

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks...

READ MORE

St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 13 14 13 Totals 32 4 7 4
Nootbaar rf 5 2 1 1 India 2b 4 0 1 0
Donovan 2b-1b 5 1 1 2 Fraley rf 3 0 0 0
Goldschmidt dh 4 0 0 0 K.Farmer ss 4 0 1 0
Carlson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Solano 3b 3 0 1 0
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 2 Friedl cf 4 1 1 1
DeJong ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Senzel dh 3 0 0 0
O’Neill cf 4 3 2 3 Fairchild lf 4 1 2 1
Pujols 1b 4 2 2 2 Moran 1b 3 1 0 0
Gorman 2b 0 0 0 0 Robinson c 4 1 1 2
Dickerson lf 5 2 3 1
Knizner c 4 1 1 0
Edman ss-3b 5 1 2 2
St. Louis 062 004 001 13
Cincinnati 000 040 000 4

E_Solano (2). DP_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (23), Arenado (35). HR_O’Neill 2 (12), Pujols (15), Dickerson (5), Friedl (3), Fairchild (4), Robinson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Mikolas 4 1-3 6 4 4 1 3
Stratton W,7-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Thompson 2 0 0 0 1 2
Woodford 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Anderson L,0-1 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 2
Detwiler 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 2
Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 2
Sanmartin 1 1 2 1 1 2
Strickland 1 3 2 2 1 0
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gibaut 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lopez 1 1 1 1 0 0

Sanmartin pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Cory Blaser.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

T_3:01. A_11,051 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|5 DigiMarCon Ireland 2022 - Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories