St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|13
|14
|13
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|
|Nootbaar rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donovan 2b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carlson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solano 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|DeJong ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill cf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|
|Fairchild lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pujols 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Moran 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gorman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robinson c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Dickerson lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Edman ss-3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|062
|004
|001
|—
|13
|Cincinnati
|000
|040
|000
|—
|4
E_Solano (2). DP_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (23), Arenado (35). HR_O’Neill 2 (12), Pujols (15), Dickerson (5), Friedl (3), Fairchild (4), Robinson (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mikolas
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Stratton W,7-4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Thompson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Woodford
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Detwiler
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sanmartin
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Strickland
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gibaut
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lopez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Sanmartin pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:01. A_11,051 (42,319).
