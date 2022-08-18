On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
St. Louis 13, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 4:19 pm
Colorado

St. Louis

ab
r
h
bi

Colorado St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 38 13 15 13
Iglesias ss 2 0 1 0 Nootbaar rf 3 3 2 2
Joe ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Donovan dh 2 2 2 1
Blackmon rf 1 0 1 0 Pujols ph-dh 3 1 2 5
Bernard rf-cf 3 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 3 2
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Knizner pr-1b 1 0 0 0
Cron dh 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 1
McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0 DeJong ss 1 0 0 0
Montero 1b 2 0 0 0 Gorman 2b 4 1 1 0
Hilliard lf-rf 3 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 1 2 1
Hampson cf-ss 3 0 0 0 Carlson cf 4 2 2 1
Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 0 0
Edman ss-3b 4 2 1 0
Colorado 000 000 000 0
St. Louis 325 020 10x 13

DP_Colorado 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Colorado 3, St. Louis 6. 2B_Edman (20), Goldschmidt 2 (34). HR_Pujols (11), Nootbaar (6). SB_Carlson (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela L,3-7 1 2-3 6 5 5 0 2
Gomber 2 1-3 3 5 5 3 2
Stephenson 2 3 2 2 0 1
Bird 2 3 1 1 2 2
St. Louis
Wainwright W,9-8 7 3 0 0 0 7
Cabrera 1 0 0 0 1 0
Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:45. A_36,137 (45,494).

Top Stories