St. Louis 13, Colorado 0

Colorado
St. Louis
ab
r
h
bi
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|38
|13
|15
|13
|
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|
|Joe ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donovan dh
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Blackmon rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pujols ph-dh
|3
|1
|2
|5
|
|Bernard rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Montero 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gorman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hilliard lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hampson cf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Edman ss-3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|St. Louis
|325
|020
|10x
|—
|13
DP_Colorado 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Colorado 3, St. Louis 6. 2B_Edman (20), Goldschmidt 2 (34). HR_Pujols (11), Nootbaar (6). SB_Carlson (5).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela L,3-7
|1
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Gomber
|2
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Stephenson
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Bird
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright W,9-8
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Cabrera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:45. A_36,137 (45,494).
