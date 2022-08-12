St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
1
8
1
2
11
Yelich lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.256
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100_1
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|00x_3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Caratini (7). 3B_Urías (1). HR_Goldschmidt (28), off Lauer; Arenado (25), off Lauer. RBIs_Caratini (22), Goldschmidt 2 (89), Arenado (73). SB_Nootbaar (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (McCutchen, Adames); St. Louis 3 (Edman, Goldschmidt, Arenado). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 4.
GIDP_Taylor.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 8-4
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|95
|3.64
|Suter
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.09
|Alexander
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.52
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 2-0
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|108
|0.00
|Pallante, H, 5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|3.03
|Helsley, S, 12-15
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|0.76
WP_Lauer.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:53. A_45,669 (45,494).
