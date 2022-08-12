St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 8 1 2 11 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Adames ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .225 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Brosseau 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .275 a-Tellez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .246 Hiura 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Wong 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Urías 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Caratini c 4 0 3 1 0 0 .233 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 6 3 3 6 Carlson cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .238 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .331 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .303 Pujols dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 1-Donovan pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .188 Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Nootbaar rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241

Milwaukee 000 000 100_1 8 0 St. Louis 200 001 00x_3 6 0

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Caratini (7). 3B_Urías (1). HR_Goldschmidt (28), off Lauer; Arenado (25), off Lauer. RBIs_Caratini (22), Goldschmidt 2 (89), Arenado (73). SB_Nootbaar (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (McCutchen, Adames); St. Louis 3 (Edman, Goldschmidt, Arenado). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 4.

GIDP_Taylor.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer, L, 8-4 6 5 3 3 2 5 95 3.64 Suter 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.09 Alexander 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 5.52

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, W, 2-0 6 4 0 0 2 8 108 0.00 Pallante, H, 5 1 2 1 1 0 0 24 3.03 Helsley, S, 12-15 2 2 0 0 0 3 29 0.76

WP_Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:53. A_45,669 (45,494).

