Sports News

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 11:23 pm
< a min read
      

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 8 1 2 11
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .225
McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Brosseau 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .275
a-Tellez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .246
Hiura 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Wong 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Urías 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231
Caratini c 4 0 3 1 0 0 .233
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 6 3 3 6
Carlson cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .238
O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .331
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .303
Pujols dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
1-Donovan pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Nootbaar rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Milwaukee 000 000 100_1 8 0
St. Louis 200 001 00x_3 6 0

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Caratini (7). 3B_Urías (1). HR_Goldschmidt (28), off Lauer; Arenado (25), off Lauer. RBIs_Caratini (22), Goldschmidt 2 (89), Arenado (73). SB_Nootbaar (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (McCutchen, Adames); St. Louis 3 (Edman, Goldschmidt, Arenado). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 4.

GIDP_Taylor.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer, L, 8-4 6 5 3 3 2 5 95 3.64
Suter 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.09
Alexander 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 5.52
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, W, 2-0 6 4 0 0 2 8 108 0.00
Pallante, H, 5 1 2 1 1 0 0 24 3.03
Helsley, S, 12-15 2 2 0 0 0 3 29 0.76

WP_Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:53. A_45,669 (45,494).

Top Stories