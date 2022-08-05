Trending:
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 11:53 pm
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
3
10
3
5
4

LeMahieu 1b
3
1
0
0
2
0
.287

READ MORE
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 10 3 5 4
LeMahieu 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .287
1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Judge rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .300
Carpenter dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .325
Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .254
Donaldson 3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .223
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .305
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264
A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 5 4 6 9
Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .330
Arenado 3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .296
Pujols dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .228
a-Gorman ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .236
O’Neill lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .234
DeJong ss 3 0 1 2 1 2 .146
Molina c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .211
Nootbaar rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .223
New York 101 010 000_3 10 0
St. Louis 010 001 02x_4 5 0

a-struck out for Pujols in the 6th.

1-ran for LeMahieu in the 9th.

LOB_New York 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Donaldson (21), Benintendi (15), DeJong (5). RBIs_Donaldson 2 (40), Torres (47), Molina (11), O’Neill (37), DeJong 2 (13). SB_Judge (11). CS_Torres (3), Trevino (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Benintendi 2, Kiner-Falefa, Trevino); St. Louis 3 (Molina, Nootbaar, DeJong). RISP_New York 3 for 11; St. Louis 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Carpenter. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Molina, Goldschmidt, Molina).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes 5 1-3 1 2 2 4 4 83 2.57
Abreu, H, 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 13 2.27
Effross, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00
Holmes, L, 5-3, BS, 17-21 1 2 2 2 1 2 25 2.12
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson 4 7 3 3 2 2 78 4.20
Pallante, W, 5-4 4 3 0 0 2 2 65 3.03
Helsley, S, 10-13 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.61

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1, Effross 2-0, Pallante 1-1. WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:19. A_46,940 (45,494).

Top Stories