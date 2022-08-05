St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 10 3 5 4 LeMahieu 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .287 1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Judge rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .300 Carpenter dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .325 Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .254 Donaldson 3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .223 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .305 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264 A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 5 4 6 9 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .330 Arenado 3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .296 Pujols dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .228 a-Gorman ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .236 O’Neill lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .234 DeJong ss 3 0 1 2 1 2 .146 Molina c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .211 Nootbaar rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .223

New York 101 010 000_3 10 0 St. Louis 010 001 02x_4 5 0

a-struck out for Pujols in the 6th.

1-ran for LeMahieu in the 9th.

LOB_New York 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Donaldson (21), Benintendi (15), DeJong (5). RBIs_Donaldson 2 (40), Torres (47), Molina (11), O’Neill (37), DeJong 2 (13). SB_Judge (11). CS_Torres (3), Trevino (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Benintendi 2, Kiner-Falefa, Trevino); St. Louis 3 (Molina, Nootbaar, DeJong). RISP_New York 3 for 11; St. Louis 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Carpenter. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Molina, Goldschmidt, Molina).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes 5 1-3 1 2 2 4 4 83 2.57 Abreu, H, 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 13 2.27 Effross, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00 Holmes, L, 5-3, BS, 17-21 1 2 2 2 1 2 25 2.12

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson 4 7 3 3 2 2 78 4.20 Pallante, W, 5-4 4 3 0 0 2 2 65 3.03 Helsley, S, 10-13 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.61

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1, Effross 2-0, Pallante 1-1. WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:19. A_46,940 (45,494).

