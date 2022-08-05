St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
10
3
5
4
LeMahieu 1b
3
1
0
0
2
0
.287
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|5
|4
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.287
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|6
|9
|
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.330
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Pujols dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|a-Gorman ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.234
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.146
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|New York
|101
|010
|000_3
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|001
|02x_4
|5
|0
a-struck out for Pujols in the 6th.
1-ran for LeMahieu in the 9th.
LOB_New York 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Donaldson (21), Benintendi (15), DeJong (5). RBIs_Donaldson 2 (40), Torres (47), Molina (11), O’Neill (37), DeJong 2 (13). SB_Judge (11). CS_Torres (3), Trevino (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Benintendi 2, Kiner-Falefa, Trevino); St. Louis 3 (Molina, Nootbaar, DeJong). RISP_New York 3 for 11; St. Louis 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Carpenter. GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Molina, Goldschmidt, Molina).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|5
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|83
|2.57
|Abreu, H, 1
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.27
|Effross, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Holmes, L, 5-3, BS, 17-21
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|25
|2.12
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|78
|4.20
|Pallante, W, 5-4
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|65
|3.03
|Helsley, S, 10-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.61
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1, Effross 2-0, Pallante 1-1. WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:19. A_46,940 (45,494).
