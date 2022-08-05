St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York
St. Louis
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pujols dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Gorman ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|101
|010
|000
|—
|3
|St. Louis
|010
|001
|02x
|—
|4
DP_New York 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_New York 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Donaldson (21), Benintendi (15), DeJong (5). SB_Judge (11).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes
|5
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Abreu H,1
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Effross H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Holmes L,5-3 BS,17-21
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hudson
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Pallante W,5-4
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Helsley S,10-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Hudson pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:19. A_46,940 (45,494).
