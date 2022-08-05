Trending:
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 11:53 pm
< a min read
      

New York

St. Louis

ab
r
h
bi

New York St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 10 3 Totals 29 4 5 4
LeMahieu 1b 3 1 0 0 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0
Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 2 2 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 0
Carpenter dh 5 0 2 0 Arenado 3b 3 2 2 0
Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 Pujols dh 2 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 4 0 2 2 Gorman ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 3 1 1 1
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0 DeJong ss 3 0 1 2
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Molina c 3 0 1 1
A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Nootbaar rf 2 0 0 0
New York 101 010 000 3
St. Louis 010 001 02x 4

DP_New York 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_New York 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Donaldson (21), Benintendi (15), DeJong (5). SB_Judge (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cortes 5 1-3 1 2 2 4 4
Abreu H,1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Effross H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Holmes L,5-3 BS,17-21 1 2 2 2 1 2
St. Louis
Hudson 4 7 3 3 2 2
Pallante W,5-4 4 3 0 0 2 2
Helsley S,10-13 1 0 0 0 1 0

Hudson pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:19. A_46,940 (45,494).

