Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
August 20, 2022 12:49 am
< a min read
      

St. Louis
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
5
12
4
2
12

Carlson cf
5
1
2
0
0
1
.245

READ MORE
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 12 4 2 12
Carlson cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .245
O’Neill lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 3 2 1 1 .339
Arenado 3b 5 0 4 2 0 0 .299
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .254
Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .175
Molina c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .222
Nootbaar rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .228
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 7
Varsho cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Rivera 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Rojas 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Walker dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .221
McCarthy rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Garrett lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Alcántara 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .210
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .191
St. Louis 100 000 400_5 12 0
Arizona 000 000 010_1 4 0

LOB_St. Louis 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Arenado 3 (32), Rojas (18), Alcántara (4), Rivera (4). HR_Goldschmidt (30), off Henry. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (96), Arenado 2 (77), Perdomo (27).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Edman, O’Neill, DeJong, Pujols 2); Arizona 3 (Garrett 2, McCarthy). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 11; Arizona 1 for 7.

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.

Runners moved up_C.Kelly, Perdomo.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mikolas, W, 10-9 8 2 1 1 1 4 108 3.32
Hicks 1 2 0 0 0 3 19 4.99
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Henry, L, 2-2 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 7 95 3.57
Ginkel 1 1-3 4 4 3 1 2 28 8.00
Uceta 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 23 3.94
Holton 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0, Uceta 2-1. HBP_Henry (Pujols), Mikolas (Rivera). PB_C.Kelly (3).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:52. A_32,183 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|26 NGAUS 2022 144th General Conference...
8|26 Chicago Cyber Security Summit
8|26 2022 Procurement Playbook - VA -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories