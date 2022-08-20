St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

St. Louis
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
5
12
4
2
12
Carlson cf
5
1
2
0
0
1
.245
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|4
|2
|12
|
|Carlson cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|O’Neill lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.339
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.175
|Molina c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Rivera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Walker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Garrett lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.191
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|400_5
|12
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|0
LOB_St. Louis 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Arenado 3 (32), Rojas (18), Alcántara (4), Rivera (4). HR_Goldschmidt (30), off Henry. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (96), Arenado 2 (77), Perdomo (27).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Edman, O’Neill, DeJong, Pujols 2); Arizona 3 (Garrett 2, McCarthy). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 11; Arizona 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_C.Kelly, Perdomo.
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 10-9
|8
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|108
|3.32
|Hicks
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|4.99
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry, L, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|95
|3.57
|Ginkel
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|2
|28
|8.00
|Uceta
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.94
|Holton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0, Uceta 2-1. HBP_Henry (Pujols), Mikolas (Rivera). PB_C.Kelly (3).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:52. A_32,183 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.