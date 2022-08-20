St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

St. Louis
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Carlson cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|4
|2
|
|Walker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|400
|—
|5
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
LOB_St. Louis 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Arenado 3 (32), Rojas (18), Alcántara (4), Rivera (4). HR_Goldschmidt (30).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mikolas W,10-9
|8
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Hicks
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Henry L,2-2
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Ginkel
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Uceta
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Holton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Henry (Pujols), Mikolas (Rivera).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:52. A_32,183 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.