St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
August 20, 2022 12:49 am
St. Louis

Arizona

St. Louis Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 12 4 Totals 31 1 4 1
Carlson cf 5 1 2 0 Varsho cf 4 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 5 0 0 0 Rivera 1b 3 0 1 0
Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 3 2 Rojas 2b 4 0 2 0
Arenado 3b 5 0 4 2 Walker dh 3 0 0 0
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 McCarthy rf 4 0 0 0
Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 Garrett lf 4 0 0 0
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Alcántara 3b 3 1 1 0
Molina c 4 1 3 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0
Nootbaar rf 3 1 0 0 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 1
St. Louis 100 000 400 5
Arizona 000 000 010 1

LOB_St. Louis 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Arenado 3 (32), Rojas (18), Alcántara (4), Rivera (4). HR_Goldschmidt (30).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Mikolas W,10-9 8 2 1 1 1 4
Hicks 1 2 0 0 0 3
Arizona
Henry L,2-2 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 7
Ginkel 1 1-3 4 4 3 1 2
Uceta 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Holton 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Henry (Pujols), Mikolas (Rivera).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:52. A_32,183 (48,686).

