St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 5 8 5 7 4 Edman 2b-ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .256 Carlson cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243 a-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Gorman lf-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 1 0 2 0 .332 Arenado 3b 6 1 2 2 0 0 .307 Pujols dh 5 0 0 1 0 1 .269 O’Neill lf-cf 4 1 0 0 2 0 .227 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .160 d-Nootbaar ph-rf 1 1 1 2 2 0 .244 Molina c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .200 1-Knizner pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Donovan rf-2b-lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .292

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 49 3 14 3 7 8 India dh 4 0 2 1 3 0 .261 Senzel cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .243 Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171 K.Farmer 3b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .262 Solano 1b-2b 5 0 1 0 1 1 .316 Lopez 2b-rf 5 0 0 0 1 1 .292 Fairchild lf-cf-lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .242 e-Moran ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Aquino rf 3 1 3 0 0 0 .185 c-Friedl ph-cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .261 Barrero ss 5 1 0 0 1 0 .151 Robinson c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188 b-Fraley ph-lf-rf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .244

St. Louis 000 200 000 000 3_5 8 0 Cincinnati 002 000 000 000 1_3 14 0

a-pinch hit for Carlson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Robinson in the 7th. c- for Aquino in the 8th. d-walked for DeJong in the 9th. e-pinch hit for Fairchild in the 10th.

1-ran for Molina in the 12th.

LOB_St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 19. 2B_Arenado (36), Edman (24). HR_Arenado (28), off Minor; Nootbaar (10), off Anderson. RBIs_Arenado 2 (89), Pujols (41), Nootbaar 2 (32), India (29), Senzel (23), Fraley (19). SB_O’Neill (10), Nootbaar (4). CS_Fairchild (2). SF_Pujols. S_K.Farmer.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Edman, Molina 2, Goldschmidt 3); Cincinnati 9 (K.Farmer, Friedl 2, Romine 3, Barrero, Solano, Moran). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 17; Cincinnati 5 for 22.

Runners moved up_Pujols, Arenado, Robinson, Barrero 2. GIDP_Carlson, Arenado, Lopez, Barrero.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Lopez, Solano; Barrero, Lopez, Solano).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 1 78 3.38 Hicks 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 20 5.03 Gallegos 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 30 2.94 Romero 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Helsley 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 18 1.01 Pallante, W, 6-4 3 3 1 0 3 1 33 2.87

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor 4 2-3 4 2 2 2 1 87 5.98 Gibaut 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.70 Warren 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 6.03 B.Farmer 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.01 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.40 Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 1.75 Sanmartin 2 0 0 0 2 2 34 6.95 Law 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Anderson, L, 0-2 1 1 3 2 1 0 19 27.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hicks 1-0, Romero 1-0, Helsley 1-0, Gibaut 1-0, B.Farmer 2-0. IBB_off Helsley (Lopez), off Pallante (India), off Pallante (Solano). HBP_Minor (Edman).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_4:48. A_13,613 (42,319).

