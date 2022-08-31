St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|5
|8
|5
|7
|4
|
|Edman 2b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|a-Dickerson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Gorman lf-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.332
|Arenado 3b
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.307
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|O’Neill lf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|d-Nootbaar ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.244
|Molina c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|1-Knizner pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Donovan rf-2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|49
|3
|14
|3
|7
|8
|
|India dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|.261
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|K.Farmer 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Solano 1b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Lopez 2b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Fairchild lf-cf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|e-Moran ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Aquino rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|c-Friedl ph-cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Barrero ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.151
|Robinson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|b-Fraley ph-lf-rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|St. Louis
|000
|200
|000
|000
|3_5
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|000
|000
|1_3
|14
|0
a-pinch hit for Carlson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Robinson in the 7th. c- for Aquino in the 8th. d-walked for DeJong in the 9th. e-pinch hit for Fairchild in the 10th.
1-ran for Molina in the 12th.
LOB_St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 19. 2B_Arenado (36), Edman (24). HR_Arenado (28), off Minor; Nootbaar (10), off Anderson. RBIs_Arenado 2 (89), Pujols (41), Nootbaar 2 (32), India (29), Senzel (23), Fraley (19). SB_O’Neill (10), Nootbaar (4). CS_Fairchild (2). SF_Pujols. S_K.Farmer.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Edman, Molina 2, Goldschmidt 3); Cincinnati 9 (K.Farmer, Friedl 2, Romine 3, Barrero, Solano, Moran). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 17; Cincinnati 5 for 22.
Runners moved up_Pujols, Arenado, Robinson, Barrero 2. GIDP_Carlson, Arenado, Lopez, Barrero.
DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Lopez, Solano; Barrero, Lopez, Solano).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|4
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|78
|3.38
|Hicks
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.03
|Gallegos
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|2.94
|Romero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Helsley
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|18
|1.01
|Pallante, W, 6-4
|3
|
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|33
|2.87
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|87
|5.98
|Gibaut
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.70
|Warren
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.03
|B.Farmer
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.01
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.40
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1.75
|Sanmartin
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|34
|6.95
|Law
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Anderson, L, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|19
|27.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hicks 1-0, Romero 1-0, Helsley 1-0, Gibaut 1-0, B.Farmer 2-0. IBB_off Helsley (Lopez), off Pallante (India), off Pallante (Solano). HBP_Minor (Edman).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_4:48. A_13,613 (42,319).
