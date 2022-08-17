St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

Colorado
St. Louis
ab
r
h
bi
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Donovan dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Montero dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Serven c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carlson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|200
|010
|11x
|—
|5
DP_Colorado 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Colorado 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Iglesias (28), Arenado (29), Gorman (10), Goldschmidt (32), Dickerson (8), Donovan (15).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Márquez L,6-10
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Bird
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery W,3-0
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Pallante H,6
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Montgomery (Blackmon), Bird (Nootbaar). WP_Márquez.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:06. A_38,033 (45,494).
