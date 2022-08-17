Trending:
St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

August 17, 2022 11:09 pm
Colorado

St. Louis

ab
r
h
bi

Colorado St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 31 5 9 5
Joe lf 4 0 0 0 Nootbaar rf 2 2 0 0
Blackmon rf 3 0 1 1 Donovan dh 5 1 3 1
Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 2 0
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1
Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 Gorman 2b 4 0 2 3
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Edman 2b 0 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0
Montero dh 3 1 1 0 O’Neill lf 0 0 0 0
Serven c 3 0 1 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0
Knizner c 3 0 0 0
Carlson cf 2 1 0 0
Colorado 001 000 000 1
St. Louis 200 010 11x 5

DP_Colorado 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Colorado 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Iglesias (28), Arenado (29), Gorman (10), Goldschmidt (32), Dickerson (8), Donovan (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Márquez L,6-10 6 7 3 3 3 4
Bird 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Lawrence 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
St. Louis
Montgomery W,3-0 5 2-3 6 1 1 0 8
Pallante H,6 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Montgomery (Blackmon), Bird (Nootbaar). WP_Márquez.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:06. A_38,033 (45,494).

Top Stories