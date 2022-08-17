Trending:
St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
1
7
1
1
11

Joe lf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.241

Colorado 001 000 000_1 7 0
St. Louis 200 010 11x_5 9 0

LOB_Colorado 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Iglesias (28), Arenado (29), Gorman (10), Goldschmidt (32), Dickerson (8), Donovan (15). RBIs_Blackmon (67), Arenado (74), Gorman 3 (31), Donovan (31).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (McMahon 4, Iglesias); St. Louis 5 (Dickerson 3, Gorman, Nootbaar). RISP_Colorado 1 for 11; St. Louis 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Grichuk, Cron, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Cron, Rodgers, Goldschmidt.

DP_Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); St. Louis 2 (Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Márquez, L, 6-10 6 7 3 3 3 4 103 5.05
Bird 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 19 5.33
Lawrence 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 25 5.68
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, W, 3-0 5 2-3 6 1 1 0 8 87 0.54
Pallante, H, 6 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 26 2.96
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 3.25

Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 2-0, Pallante 1-0. HBP_Montgomery (Blackmon), Bird (Nootbaar). WP_Márquez.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:06. A_38,033 (45,494).

