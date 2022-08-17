St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
1
7
1
1
11
Joe lf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.241
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|1
|11
|
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.244
|Montero dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Serven c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|6
|5
|
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.224
|Donovan dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.247
|Edman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|O’Neill lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Carlson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000_1
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|010
|11x_5
|9
|0
LOB_Colorado 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Iglesias (28), Arenado (29), Gorman (10), Goldschmidt (32), Dickerson (8), Donovan (15). RBIs_Blackmon (67), Arenado (74), Gorman 3 (31), Donovan (31).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (McMahon 4, Iglesias); St. Louis 5 (Dickerson 3, Gorman, Nootbaar). RISP_Colorado 1 for 11; St. Louis 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Grichuk, Cron, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Cron, Rodgers, Goldschmidt.
DP_Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); St. Louis 2 (Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 6-10
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|103
|5.05
|Bird
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|5.33
|Lawrence
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|25
|5.68
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 3-0
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|87
|0.54
|Pallante, H, 6
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.96
|Gallegos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.25
Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 2-0, Pallante 1-0. HBP_Montgomery (Blackmon), Bird (Nootbaar). WP_Márquez.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:06. A_38,033 (45,494).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.